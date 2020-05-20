|
Carlo Salvo
Council Bluffs - Carlo Joseph Salvo, passed away in Council Bluffs on May 19, 2020. Born August 24, 1924, in Council Bluffs, to the late Jasper Salvo and Antonina (Caruso) Salvo. Carlo married Rose Breci of Omaha, NE., on July 30, 1944. Together they raised nine children in Council Bluffs and enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her death in January 1993. Carlo learned the skills of his chosen profession as a tailor. His career started as a small business from home before joining JL Brandeis Company in Omaha. Most notably, he owned and operated Salvo's Tailor Shop in Council Bluffs for several years, altering and custom tailoring clothing for businesses and individuals who frequented his site. Carlo closed his business in 1974 to accept a position as head tailor for JC Penney in Omaha, where he worked until his retirement in 1989. Carlo was preceded in death by his parents; his wives Rose and Josephine, two grandchildren Nicole Salvo and Joe Konz, his son-in-law Jim Green, and brother Joe, and sisters JoAnne, Josephine, Margaret, Antoninia "Lee". He is survived by his children Leona R. Konz (Robert), Shelby, Ia., JC Salvo (Trudy), Omaha, Ne., Carlo J. Salvo, Jr., Council Bluffs, Ia., Stephen P. Salvo (Nancy), Johnston, Ia., Diann M. Potter-Madison, Council Bluffs, Ia., Patricia J. Salvo-McGinn (Daniel), Council Bluffs, Ia., Patrick J. Salvo (Barb), Council Bluffs, Ia., Michael F. Salvo (Carolyn), Council Bluffs, Ia., and James M. Salvo (Kelly), Underwood, Ia., 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Open visitation was held on Friday May 22, 2020, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020