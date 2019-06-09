|
Carma J. Overmyer
Des Moines - Carma Jean Overmyer, 86, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 11th at St. Theresa Catholic Church where visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be 2pm Tuesday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Casey, Iowa.
Carma was born December 27, 1932 in Casey, Iowa to Harley and Cleo (Ward) Overmyer. After graduating High School in 1950 Carma moved to Des Moines and started her business career. She worked in administrative positions in the financial/accounting area with several companies including Brenton Bank, General Growth and part time for Pioneer Hi Bred. After retirement Carma kept busy with doing private bookkeeping and volunteer work.
An active member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church for many years, Bishop Drumm Guild and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed music events and traveling, planning and organizing all types of fun trips. Music was a very important part of her life, and an active member of the church funeral choir. Carma was a member of Theta Sigma Phi Business Sorority.
Carma was an only child, and did not have children of her own, but she had a very large extended family. She maintained close ties with many cousins, friends and neighbors. She treasured her many friendships especially Lola Bartolomei, Catherine Sheridan and Clara Unger.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019