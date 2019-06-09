Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Casey, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carma Overmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carma J. Overmyer


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carma J. Overmyer Obituary
Carma J. Overmyer

Des Moines - Carma Jean Overmyer, 86, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 11th at St. Theresa Catholic Church where visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be 2pm Tuesday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Casey, Iowa.

Carma was born December 27, 1932 in Casey, Iowa to Harley and Cleo (Ward) Overmyer. After graduating High School in 1950 Carma moved to Des Moines and started her business career. She worked in administrative positions in the financial/accounting area with several companies including Brenton Bank, General Growth and part time for Pioneer Hi Bred. After retirement Carma kept busy with doing private bookkeeping and volunteer work.

An active member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church for many years, Bishop Drumm Guild and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed music events and traveling, planning and organizing all types of fun trips. Music was a very important part of her life, and an active member of the church funeral choir. Carma was a member of Theta Sigma Phi Business Sorority.

Carma was an only child, and did not have children of her own, but she had a very large extended family. She maintained close ties with many cousins, friends and neighbors. She treasured her many friendships especially Lola Bartolomei, Catherine Sheridan and Clara Unger.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now