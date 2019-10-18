Services
Carmela "Toni" (Leo) Casber

Carmela "Toni" (Leo) Casber Obituary
Carmela 'Toni" (Leo) Casber

Des Moines - Carmela, 78, passed away October 17, 2019. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, at Tonini Funeral Home with the Rosary recited at 7. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church with interment at 12:30 p.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Carmela is lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob; children: Christopher (Kelli) Dougherty, Michelle (Scott) Morlan, Scott (Susan) Casber, and Vanda (Bob) Mead; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to in her name.

Please visit www.IowaFuneralPlanning.com for a more complete obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
