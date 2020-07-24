1/1
Carmen Berry
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Carmen Berry

Des Moines - Carmen Sue Berry passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 77. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5:30 pm. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Carmen was born on July 28, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Carol (Meier) Lehmkuhl. She enjoyed being active within her church community and reading her bible as well as baking, doing puzzles, and playing games. Carmen had the biggest heart in the world and was the most genuinely caring person around.

Carmen will be deeply missed by her son, Brian (Kim) Berry; her daughters, Kelly (Steve) Seward and Tracy (Chris) Mendelsohn; her grandchildren, Heather and Tyler Seward, Julia and Kira Mendelsohn, Samantha Weckman, and Christopher and Jeremy Berry; and her great grandchildren, Cooper, Ivan, and Willow; as well as life long friends Donna Wingert and Linda Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron of 46 years; her parents, John and Carol; her brother, Daniel Lehmkuhl; and her sister, Carla Enos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
28
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Carmen was truly an amazing friend and a blessing to all who knew her. I loved her and will miss her greatly!
Michelle williams
Friend
