Carmen Louise Sehman
1923 - 2020
Carmen Louise Sehman

Dallas Center - Carmen Louise Sehman, 96, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA. Private services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Church of the Brethren of which she was a member since 1942. The service will be livestreamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 9:45 a.m. Thursday and scroll to the bottom of Carmen's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery near Dallas Center.

Carmen was born August 31, 1923, in Olmitz, IA, to James and Julia (Kinshaw) Deskin. She married Doral Sehman on October 18, 1941, in Missouri and they made their home on the family farm in Dallas Center (which became a century farm in 1999) where they raised their five children. Carmen worked at the Dallas County Clerk of Court office and later became Clerk of Court, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Dallas County Democrats and the Dallas Center GT Women's Club. Her greatest joys in life were her family and time spent on the farm.

Carmen is survived by her children, Ron Sehman of Concrete, WA, Jerry (Sandy) Sehman of Dallas Center, John (Jane) Sehman of Urbandale, Marilyn (Kenny) Keltner and Jack Sehman, both of Dallas Center; her sister, Patricia Ganoe of Urbandale, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her siblings, Mary McCallum and Jim Deskin.

Contributions may be made to the Church of the Brethren. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
10:00 AM
Church of the Brethren
JUL
23
Burial
Brethren Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Carmen was such a great lady and the mother of such a great family. My thoughts are with all of you!
Ken Eckert
