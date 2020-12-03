1/1
Carol A. Russo
1934 - 2020
Carol A. Russo

Des Moines, Iowa - Carol Arlene Russo, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Carol was born October 7, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa. She will be lovingly remembered as a humble, loving woman. Carol was a fighter. She survived both breast cancer and Covid and did so with grace. She was a caring person who was devoted to her family and friends. She made her house into a home and she loved all the holidays. Carol was certified as a life guard and swimming instructor while she was a junior and senior at North High School. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed teaching bowling to the kids. Carol loved playing Bingo and was a Cubs fan. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; son, Chuck (Sheryl) Russo; daughter, Cheryl Allen; grandson, Kevin Russo; and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Annie Marchesano; father, Harold Stewart; mother, Pearl (Overstreet) Stewart; brother, Jack Stewart; sister, Judy Beal; and son-in-law, Larry Allen.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines after the service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Presbyterian Church, 3120 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315 or Alzheimer's Association Greater Iowa Chapter, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
DEC
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
