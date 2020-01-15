Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Carol Ann (Frey) Hankins


1957 - 2020
Carol Ann (Frey) Hankins Obituary
Carol Ann (Frey) Hankins

Des Moines, Iowa - Carol (Frey) Hankins, age 62, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. Carol was born the daughter of Ralph and Anna Frey on December 24, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa. She previously worked for the Des Moines Public Library and retired from the Des Moines Post Office.

Carol had a green thumb and loved indoor and outdoor plants. She enjoyed swimming and spending time with her pets. Above all, she loved being surrounded by her family and friends, especially her granddaughter. She will be dearly missed.

She is lovingly survived by her son, Fred Hankins; step-daughter, Sara Hankins and her family; sisters, JoAnn Peltier and Linda Speed; granddaughter, Aurora Hankins; mother-in-law, Jennie "Wink" Hankins; brother-in-law, Terry Hankins; and several nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Merrill Hankins, Jr.; and brother, Richard Jones.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Carol.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
