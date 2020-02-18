|
Carol Ann Jayne
Des Moines - Carol Jayne, 80, passed away February 15, 2020.
Carol is survived by her sons, John Jayne and Eric (Kat) Jayne; grandchildren: Jill Jayne, Ella Jayne, Robert Jayne, and Owen Jayne; great-grandson, Caydin Champlin; and brother, Vannard (Pam) Christiansen. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karla Rockford Morris.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation held one hour prior to service time.
Full obituary at HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020