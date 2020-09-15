1/1
Carol Ann "Cookie" Leonard
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann "Cookie" Leonard

Ankeny - Carol Ann "Cookie" (Sorensen) Leonard, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny.

A visitation will be held 1:00-2:45 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 with a brief prayer service at 2:45 p.m. at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd) with burial following at Nevada Municipal Cemetery.

Cookie was born on October 15, 1944, in Ames, Iowa to Jim and Faye Sorensen. She graduated from Maxwell High School and the American Institute of Business and retired with 34 years of service from the Federal Government serving various agencies. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Ankeny.

Cookie is survived by her sister, Mary Jo (Bob) Frazier of Ankeny; stepchildren Debbie (Larry) Kyner of Altoona, Doug (Jill) Leonard of Ankeny, and Lisa Leonard of Des Moines; as well as several step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many.

A sincere 'Thank You' is expressed to the Mill Pond Staff for their wonderful care given to Cookie during the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Resurrection Lutheran Church or to Cookie's Family.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Prayer Service
02:45 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved