Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut Street
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny - Carol Faye Bigbee, 81 of Ankeny, passed away on April 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thurs., April 11, 2019 at Ankeny United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut). Visitation will be held from 4- 6:00 p.m., on Wed., April 10, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd).

Carol was born on October 14, 1937 on a farm near Marengo, Iowa to parents Forrest and Hazel Peters. She then married Marvin Bigbee on December 28, 1957. She loved her family and anyone who was a friend she would also consider as family. She cared for people throughout her life and always made them feel welcome and cared for.

She is survived by her Husband Marvin, two sons, Kurt and Kevin; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Hazel, a brother Richard Peters and son Scott.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or AFUMC. Online at www.memorialservicesofiowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019
