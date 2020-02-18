|
Carol Booth
Indianola - Services for Carol Booth, 94, of Indianola, who passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at The Village in Indianola, will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, February 24, at the First United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother Richard Zahn, and children David (Deborah) Booth, Steven Booth, Barbara (Bill) Hannum, and Joan Peters. Grandchildren include Shannon (Kirk) Glass, Josh Hannum, Conor Hannum, Andrew Peters, and Ellen (Taylor) Milleson. Great grandchildren are Alex, Jackson, Jacob, Noah, and Cassidy Free, and Zeke Milleson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, EG Booth and by her son-in-law, Brian Peters.
Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present to greet friends. Memorials may be made to the Good Shepard Fund at the Village in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020