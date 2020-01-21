|
|
Carol "Kay" Cunitz
Urbandale - Kay, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2020, with her children by her side. Her funeral will be at 6 p.m., Friday, at Westkirk Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 5.
Kay's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith in Jesus was a central part of her life.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Mildred Lee, and her husband, Richard.
Kay is lovingly remembered by her children: Dave (Jennifer) Cunitz and Karen (Robert) Stopek; grandchildren: Heather, Amanda, Jeffrey, Lucy, and Arthur; great-grandchildren: Hailee, Brody, Max, Gwenyth, Bo, Jacqueline, and Josephine; and her brother, Kenneth (Christine) Lee.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020