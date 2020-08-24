1/1
Carol Dianne Cowell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Dianne Cowell

Ankeny - Carol Dianne Cowell,73, passed away Saturday August 22nd at her home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

The family will greet friends and family at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, August 26th from 5 -7pm for a memorial visitation. A private family service with cremains will be held at a later date.

Dianne, the daughter of Helen and Carroll Olson was born in Marshalltown August 4, 1947. She was retired from Des Moines Area Community College and was a cherished Daughter, Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and many friends as well as her beloved dog, Hank. She loved quilting, sewing, knitting and reading and was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan. Her greatest enjoyment in life was when she was quilting with friends or surrounded by family.

Dianne's memory is honored by her mother Helen (Olson) of Sun City, Florida; brothers Jeff (Jayne) Olson of Sun City, Florida, and Tom (Bev) Olson of Round Rock, Texas; her son, Jeff (Alicia) Cowell of Ankeny and her daughter Kimberly (Dan) Cole of Waverly; grandchildren, Emma and Jack Cole, Lauren and Drew Cowell; niece, Libby Olson and nephews Michael and Jamie Olson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Manley Olson.

She will be greatly missed and live in our hearts forever.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved