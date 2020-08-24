Carol Dianne Cowell
Ankeny - Carol Dianne Cowell,73, passed away Saturday August 22nd at her home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
The family will greet friends and family at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, August 26th from 5 -7pm for a memorial visitation. A private family service with cremains will be held at a later date.
Dianne, the daughter of Helen and Carroll Olson was born in Marshalltown August 4, 1947. She was retired from Des Moines Area Community College and was a cherished Daughter, Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and many friends as well as her beloved dog, Hank. She loved quilting, sewing, knitting and reading and was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan. Her greatest enjoyment in life was when she was quilting with friends or surrounded by family.
Dianne's memory is honored by her mother Helen (Olson) of Sun City, Florida; brothers Jeff (Jayne) Olson of Sun City, Florida, and Tom (Bev) Olson of Round Rock, Texas; her son, Jeff (Alicia) Cowell of Ankeny and her daughter Kimberly (Dan) Cole of Waverly; grandchildren, Emma and Jack Cole, Lauren and Drew Cowell; niece, Libby Olson and nephews Michael and Jamie Olson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Manley Olson.
She will be greatly missed and live in our hearts forever.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com