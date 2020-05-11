|
Carol Edwards
Des Moines - Carol Louise Edwards, 91, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Private family services were held at Dunn's Funeral Home. Burial followed at Glendale Cemetery.
Carol was born September 18, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to Paul and Alta (Mounce) Sutton. She married Harold L. Edwards on June 15, 1952, in Olney, IL.
In her early years, Carol used her Dietician Degree from the University of Iowa at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. After marrying H. L. and raising their children, Carol worked as an office manager at his dental office for many years. She was a Grand Worthy Advisor of the Rainbow Girls of IL during her years at MacMurray College. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, AAUW, YMCA, and the Royal Bayreuth Club. Carol was also a long-standing member of the First Baptist Church.
Carol enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, cooking, and playing Bridge. She loved watching her grandkids play sports where she became known for handing out tootsie rolls to the team. She liked to travel, especially to Door County Wisconsin. She also was able to visit Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Valerie Wilson of Des Moines, IA; sons, Kevin P. (Karen) Edwards of Des Moines, IA, Jeff Edwards of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Eric (Allison) Wilson of Marshalltown, IA, Douglas Wilson of Windsor Heights, IA, Jeff Edwards, Jr. of Seattle, WA, Heath Edwards of Kansas City, MO, Paul Edwards of West Des Moines, IA, Ross Edwards of Des Moines, IA, Kelsey Edwards of Iowa City, IA; Great-Grandchild, Adalyn Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, parents, and her brothers, Keith and Robert Sutton.
The family wishes to thank the staff at 3801 Grand and EveryStep Kavanagh House for their care and compassion for mom.
Memorial Contributions may be made to EveryStep Hospice or the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 17, 2020