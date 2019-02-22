Services
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View Map
Macedonia - Carol A. Gardner, age 69 of Macedonia, IA., passed away February 17, 2019, in Omaha, NE. Carol was born October 30, 1949 in Des Moines, to the late Jesse and Katherine (Crawford) Stevenson. She graduated from Metropolitan Community College. She married Raymond Gardner on October 1, 1966, and worked as a home health care provider for Crossroads of Western Iowa, retiring in 2017. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 2018; son Michael Gardner; daughter Christina Gardner. She is survived by daughters Carrie Belt of Des Moines, and Tracy Gardner, of Emerson, IA; sons Raymond Gardner Jr., of Council Bluffs, Joseph and Kristine Gardner, of Crescent, IA., Dan and Melody Gardner, of Sloane, IA; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, and one on the way; sister Connie Stevenson of Council Bluffs; brothers, David and Vickie Stevenson of Omaha, NE., Doug and Carol Stevenson of Bellevue, NE.; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Burial in Emerson Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
