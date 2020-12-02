Carol Goddard
Des Moines, Iowa - Carol Goddard, 75, passed away November 27, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines.
Carol was born December 14, 1944 in Des Moines to Willie and Ila Spoonholtz.
She graduated from North High School. Carol worked for Bob Allen for 25 years and later for the State of Iowa in Administrative Services for over 10 years. First and foremost, she loved being a mom and grandma.
Carol is survived by her children, Ila Zanatta and Ralph "Reggie" (Kari) Goddard; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings.
The family will greet friends Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3:00 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Carol.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
