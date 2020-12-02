1/1
Carol Goddard
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Goddard

Des Moines, Iowa - Carol Goddard, 75, passed away November 27, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines.

Carol was born December 14, 1944 in Des Moines to Willie and Ila Spoonholtz.

She graduated from North High School. Carol worked for Bob Allen for 25 years and later for the State of Iowa in Administrative Services for over 10 years. First and foremost, she loved being a mom and grandma.

Carol is survived by her children, Ila Zanatta and Ralph "Reggie" (Kari) Goddard; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings.

The family will greet friends Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3:00 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Carol.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved