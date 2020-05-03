|
Carol Grace (Atkinson) James
Carol Grace (Atkinson) James, age 80, passed away in Arizona on April 22, 2020 from kidney and heart failure.
Carol was born on February 25, 1940, and was raised by her mother, Eva Atkinson, in Chariton, Iowa. She married her high school sweetheart, Don James, in 1958, and they moved to Des Moines to start their family. Carol was a supportive wife to Don as he established his career at John Deere and was a devoted mom to their three kids: Julie Brooks, Scott James, and her youngest, Rusty James, who passed away at the age of 9 after his battle with bone cancer. While family remained her top priority, Carol was also a valued employee at Drake University, Greyhound Lines and Iowa Realty.
Carol welcomed the joy of becoming a grandma to Scott and Sandy's children, Tyler and Tessa James. She had a special talent for entertaining her grandkids with simple pleasures: looking at statues downtown, watching airplanes take off, or going to see a stranger's pet pig. She and Don loved hosting family at their camper in Cutty's Campground, creating many joyful memories. Her family loves recalling carpet dances, hayrack rides, and picnic table dinners on their patio.
Carol and Don relished retirement, venturing to Apache Junction, Arizona where they spent winters with their many close friends. They filled their days with explorative car rides, playing games with friends, and sharing meals at their favorite restaurants. Carol enjoyed quilting and reading an endless supply of books. Carol and Don have always been loyal Hawkeye fans, watching and listening to as many games as possible.
Carol will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma, and friend. She was sweet and funny, with a talent for putting people at ease. Her youthful energy and curiosity were a source of joy for all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Atkinson, her son, Rusty James, and her grandson, Zachary James. She is survived by her husband Don James, daughter and son-in-law Julie and Jack Brooks, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Sandy James, grandchildren Tyler and Tessa James.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2020