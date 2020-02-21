|
|
Carol Harkin
West Des Moines - Carol Agnes (Borst) Harkin, 84, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Carol was born on June 3, 1935 to John and Irene Borst in Randolph, Nebraska.
Carol loved having her children together for family events and cherished special time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the sun and planting and tending to her flowers on her deck. Her hobbies included reading, movies, crocheting blankets, and going to lunch with her friends. Her family will miss her delicious carrot cake, banana bread, and cheesecake!
Over the years Carol volunteered at St. Pius X Catholic Church and School, Living History Farms, InnerVisions HealthCare, and Methodist West Hospital.
Carol is survived by her children, Barbara Harkin, Lynnette Marean (Tim), Melanie Frueh (Kenny), Gary Harkin, Gail Duffy (Brian), Jarred Harkin, and Ryan Harkin; her grandchildren, Zachary Marean, Leo Duffy, and Olivia Frueh; sister and dearest friend, Sherry Vander Meide; and many cherished family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene; and her siblings, Carmen and Stanley.
Carol donated many crocheted baby blankets to InnerVisions HealthCare. Memorials may be directed to InnerVisions HealthCare, 1355 50th Street #400, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020