|
|
Carol Havel
Grinnell - Carol Jean Havel, 86, of Grinnell died on May 5, 2019, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
A celebration of life open house is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19th, at St. Francis Manor Social Center with a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. followed by a lunch and continued fellowship.
Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Francis Manor or Grinnell Regional Hospice.
Carol was born on March 16, 1933, in Schyler County, Missouri, near Downing, the daughter of Chester Harold and Bernice Verlee Redding Powell. She was raised in Lancaster, Missouri and was a 1951 graduate of Lancaster High School.
On June 20, 1954, she was united in marriage with Delbert James Havel, in Lancaster. The couple lived near Washington, Iowa where they operated a grain and livestock farm. They later lived in the Montezuma and Malcom areas and then moved to Grinnell in 1985.
Carol enjoyed her home and raising her children. She held a deep love and affection for her grandchildren and enjoyed her time with her family. She loved flowers, tending to her garden, and canning her produce. She kept active cooking, crocheting, quilting, and sewing. In her spare time she enjoyed Polka music and dancing, watching her favorite soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," and listening to KGRN 1410 radio. She was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago Bulls. She loved the Christmas Holiday!
Carol is survived by her children, Stanley Havel, Janet Havel, and Jeffrey (Joanie) Havel, all of Grinnell and Richard (Debra) Havel of Solon; one sister, Anne Lee Edwards of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, James, Craig, Crystal, Colten, Carly and Maria Havel, and Holly and Tristan Deserano; and one great-grandson, Sawyer Havel. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert in 2013, and a daughter-in-law, Barb Havel in 2014.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 15, 2019