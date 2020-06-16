Carol Holdsworth
Ankeny - Carol Holdsworth, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, IA.
Carol was born on October 2, 1932 to Bertha and Chester Voss in St. Louis, MO. She was united in marriage to G. Melvin Holdsworth on September 15, 1951 and they had three children together. Carol was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Leader and Grand Cross of Color for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and an avid golfer at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. She was also a Court Child Advocate in Fort Myers, FL.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Deb (Scott) Fabritz; son, Tom (Robin) Holdsworth; four grandchildren, Cody (Sarah) Fabritz, Connor Fabritz, Andrea Holdsworth, and Johnny Holdsworth; and sister, Sharon (Jim) Hullihen. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, G. Melvin Holdsworth; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Deer.
Carol's family would like to thank Mill Pond Care Center for the wonderful and loving care given to their mom.
Memorials for Carol Holdsworth can be made out to Kindred Hospice at 5399 Chimra Rd., Panora, IA 50216.
A private family memorial service will be held at the end of the month at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.
Online condolences for Carol Holdsworth can be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.