Carol Holdsworth
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Holdsworth

Ankeny - Carol Holdsworth, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, IA.

Carol was born on October 2, 1932 to Bertha and Chester Voss in St. Louis, MO. She was united in marriage to G. Melvin Holdsworth on September 15, 1951 and they had three children together. Carol was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Leader and Grand Cross of Color for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and an avid golfer at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. She was also a Court Child Advocate in Fort Myers, FL.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Deb (Scott) Fabritz; son, Tom (Robin) Holdsworth; four grandchildren, Cody (Sarah) Fabritz, Connor Fabritz, Andrea Holdsworth, and Johnny Holdsworth; and sister, Sharon (Jim) Hullihen. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, G. Melvin Holdsworth; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Deer.

Carol's family would like to thank Mill Pond Care Center for the wonderful and loving care given to their mom.

Memorials for Carol Holdsworth can be made out to Kindred Hospice at 5399 Chimra Rd., Panora, IA 50216.

A private family memorial service will be held at the end of the month at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.

Online condolences for Carol Holdsworth can be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved