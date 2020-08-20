Carol J. Bittner



Carol J. Bittner passed peacefully into heaven on August 19, 2020 where she joins loved ones she has sorely missed. Carol lived a vibrant life of celebration for the students she taught for over 30 years in the Des Moines school system, the family and friends she loved, and the pets who filled her days with joy. Carol's eye was always on the wonder around her - the beauty of mountains, the majesty of wild mustangs, the grave comedy of grizzly bears. Her art has been featured at shows and galleries, where she was as much at home as at rodeos. Carol will be remembered with love and gratitude by those of us to whom she gave so much of herself. In memorial, donations to Park County Animal Shelter in Cody, Wyoming are appreciated, with thanks on her behalf.









