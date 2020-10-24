Carol June Herrold
Granger - Carol June Herrold was born to Claire and Ruth White on November 15, 1936. She moved around a lot as a child and lived in places such as Council Bluffs and Grand Island, NE before landing in Granger in 1954. Prior to moving to Granger, she enjoyed playing coronet in the marching band. Carol graduated from Granger High School in May of 1956. She was united in marriage to Francis Eugene "Gene" Herrold on May 20th, 1956. Together they raised 3 children; Robert, Elizabeth and Claire.
Carol held many different jobs in her life including working at the Woodward Resource Center, Look Magazine, Casey's, Norwest Card Services and as a veterinary technician. When Carol and Gene both retired they traveled to Apache Junction, AZ as "snow birds" to spend the winter months enjoying the warm weather, playing cards and visiting with the many friends they made over the years.
Over the years following their adventures traveling south, Carol found joy in working at the Woodward Granger Elementary School as a Foster Grandparent. She loved helping the children reach their full potential and was always willing to help around in the classroom in any way she could. She also spent time socializing with friends and family, playing cards, and crafting.
Carol is survived by, one sister, Lucille Medici of St Petersburg, FL; one daughter Elizabeth (Monte) Grossnickle of Woodward, IA, and two sons Robert Herrold of Granger, IA and Claire Herrold; five grandchildren, Josh (Tiffany) Herrold of Houston, TX, J.D. (Tara) Herrold of Polk City, IA, Christopher Herrold of Bondurant, IA, Amy (Kyle) Orr of Woodward, IA, and Lynn (Dane) Bumsted of Bloomfield, IA; eight great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, her parents, and sister, Joyce Harless.
A private family service will be held to celebrate her life at 10:30 a.m. Monday October 26, 2020, at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:15 a.m. Monday and scroll to the bottom of Carol's obituary to join in the service. A public graveside service will be held following the service at Lincoln Cemetery in Granger at 11:30 am. Memorial Contributions can be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church in memory of Carol Herrold. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.