Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Carol L. Henriksen Obituary
Carol L. Henriksen

Madrid - Carol L. Henriksen, 84, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. She was born June 3, 1934, in Chicago, IL to Stanley and Alice Dvorak.

A caring and devoted Christian wife and mother, Carol loved the Lord and her family.

Carol is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bill) Hess, Cynthia (Bill) Allen, G. Thomas (Suzette) Henriksen, Timothy (Cassandra) Henriksen, and Robert (Gretchen) Henriksen; 24 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, brother, Stanley Dvorak, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. George Henriksen.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 3:30 p.m.

www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019
