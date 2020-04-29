|
Carol Lee Sink Phillips
Des Moines - Carol Lee Sink Phillips, 56, of Des Moines, passed away peacefully at Taylor Hospice House on April 23, 2020, with her loving husband Rick by her side.
Born November 29, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa, the youngest of four children of Jack and Patricia Sink, she grew up in the Beaverdale and South of Grand areas of Des Moines. During this time she made lifelong friendships with many of her classmates.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1982 and attended the University of Iowa. Carol worked for the family business, Sink Paper Company, for many years, and later worked as an office manager for several businesses after moving to Ohio.
Over the years she and her family enjoyed many cross country trips in the Plymouth Fury station wagon, which later became infamous for many high school capers.
Carol loved animals, particularly cats, from the family cat Tuna to her beloved Otis, Whitey, Max and new kitten Tank. Ever one to be involved and give back to the community, she volunteered for many Court Avenue festivals and enjoyed sailing with "Captain Billy" at Saylorville Lake.
Then, in a chance meeting of misdirected mail, Carol met her husband Rick, the love of her life, and the two enjoyed nearly 25 years together.
After she and Rick moved to Westerville, Ohio, in true Carol fashion she quickly made many close friends.
She loved traveling and exploring new places with friends and family including trips to Ireland, Italy, England, and many others; and also took annual trips to Florida with Rick.
An avid tennis fan, she attended professional tennis tournaments with her mother who also shared her love of tennis. Most of all she loved a good party with good friends, good food and a glass of wine. Carol had a true passion for cooking and for bringing people together.
She was loving and loyal to family and friends, and was a gracious host, much like her mother. Her quick wit, smile, insightful zingers and kindness were loved by all who knew her.
Carol will be lovingly missed by her family including her husband Rick, step daughters Kim Phillips and Meredith (Kelly) Phillips. She is also survived by her siblings Marc (Barbi) Sink, Barb (Jay) Krusenstjerna and Jim (Cara) Sink, along with her nieces and nephews who delighted in her humor and how she made ordinary activities fun. Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family burial is scheduled and a celebration of life will occur at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Taylor Hospice House for all their compassionate caring of Carol. Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Hospice House of Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020