Carol Myers
Waukee - Carol Myers, 73, of Waukee, formerly of Creston, died October 30, 2020 at Village Legacy Pointe in Waukee. Private Graveside services was held Friday, November 6, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, south of Creston. Pastor Jodi Rushing will officiate. Open visitation was from 3 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Novemebr 5, 2020 at Powers Funeral Home 601 New York Avenue in Creston. Out of an abundance of caution the family will not be present to accept condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
, in Carol's name.
on the tribute wall.
Carol Ann Myers was born to John McConnell Wisdom and Georgia (Sjeklocha) Wisdom on October 5, 1947 in Ottumwa, Iowa. Carol graduated from Indianola High School, and later studied at Central Missouri State earning her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics in 1969.
In May 1970, Carol was united in marriage to Richard O. Myers in Indianola, Iowa and settled in Creston later that year. Richard and Carol owned and operated the Creston Livestock Auction for 26 years until Richard's passing in 1996. Carol continued to operate the livestock auction until she sold it in 1998. At the time she was one of two women in the U.S. to own and operate a livestock auction business. Carol went on to work at Country Hearts in Creston for several years.
In 2004, Carol married Randy Buxton and they continued to enjoy their time in the Creston community. Later, Carol moved to Carroll, IA then to Waukee, IA to receive skilled nursing care and to be near her family.
Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Crestmoor Golf Club, the Elks Lodge, all of Creston. She loved gardening, earning a Master Gardner Certification. She also loved to cook, entertain friends, golf, spend time outdoors, and especially loved spending time with children and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Allison (Richard) Garner of Tahlequah, Okla. and a son, Ryan (Megan) Myers of Morton, Ill.; 2 grandchildren, Gretchen and Maggie Myers and a sister, Mary (Garry) Luterek of Oakland, Ky.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Richard.