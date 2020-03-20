|
|
Carol N. Vavra
Des Moines - Carol's earthly journey began March 8, 1929; she was born into the loving home of Fred and Josephine (Bardesono) Dluhos, who lived in the Shuler Mine Camp in Waukee. She was very proud of being a "Coal Miner's Daughter"!!
She was in the Waukee High School graduation class of 1946. She loved, loved, loved all of her Waukee connections, and remained in contact with many of them through a 'round robin' letter to this day.
After graduation, Carol began her career at Equitable of Iowa. She and a group of roommates lived in the downtown area. It was at a social event at Babe's Restaurant Carol, and the dashing Edward J. Vavra first met. They married in 1962. Though they were not blessed with children of their own, they were a doting aunt and uncle to their nieces and nephews. They loved being a part of every family gathering; Carol was often the photographer. As we looked for photos to share, we realized how she was so good at capturing and sharing memories!
As her health declined in later years, she needed to rely on help from the loving team from Home Instead. We want to especially thank Lena, Becky, and Lorena that not only offered care but brought her such joy and allowed her to continue to live life to the fullest each day.
She ended her journey on earth March 18, 2020, just days after her 91st birthday.
Her parents, brother Gene, infant brother Freddie and her husband Edward, who passed away in 2005, preceded her in death.
Carol is survived by her nieces and nephew - Kathy (Jerry) Burger of Waukee, Karen Dluhos of Waukee, Colleen (Mark) Smith of Eagle Grove, Deb (Tim) Willcockson of Urbandale, and John (Teresa) Dluhos of Altoona; sister-in-law Margaret Ann "Peg" Dluhos; 10 great-nieces and nephews; 14 great-great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be scheduled for a future date at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Private entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or donor's choice. To leave online condolences for Carol's family, please visit www.mclarenstresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020