Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Carol Pfantz Obituary
Carol Pfantz

Grinnell - Carol Pfantz, age 86 of Grinnell, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Windsor Manor in Grinnell.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.

Visitation will be held prior to her service at the Smith Funeral Home from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.

Memorials may be designated to BGM Bear Closet or to Grinnell-Newburg Dollars for Scholars, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
