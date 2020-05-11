|
|
Carol Selsor
Winterset - Carol Jean Selsor, 83, of Winterset, IA passed away on May 9, 2020 in Waukee, IA.
A private family burial will be held at the Hopeville Cemetery in Hopeville, IA on Tuesday, May 12. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family plans to host a memorial service at a later date.
Carol was born in Murray, IA to George and Edith Fleming on May 1, 1937. She attended school in Murray, graduating from Murray High School in 1955. She married Larry Eugene Selsor on April 1, 1957. She had a 35-year long career at Meredith Corporation, working as an executive assistant. An avid quilter, Carol was active in quilt groups in Winterset and Des Moines, including the Honey Bee Quilters, Heritage Quilters, KB Quilters, and the Des Moines Area Quilter's Guild; among fellow quilters her work was recognized for its precision and use of color. After her retirement from Meredith, she operated her own machine quilting business.
Carol enjoyed traveling, photography, hiking, and other outdoor activities. In the summer of 1980, she and her daughter Alison hiked across the Grand Canyon with a group from the Des Moines Science Center.
Carol is preceded in death by husband, Larry, her parents, and her sister, Donna Miksell. She is survived by her son Doug, and daughter Alison Townsend (Dave); her brother Bill Fleming (Maryln); and by four grandsons - Kyle, Evan, Avery, and Miles.
Memorials may be given to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport in Adel, IA. The family of Carol wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Carol's friend Jean Di Giacomo, and to the staff at Legacy Pointe Memory Care, and Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2020