Carol Shull
Indianola - Carol W. Shull, 76, of Indianola, Iowa passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Because of the unique challenges with the coronavirus (COVID-19) a private memorial will be held later this week for immediate family only. A community celebration of life will be held at a later date when the concerns over the virus have abated.
Carol was born in Portland, Oregon, on October 9, 1943 to Emil and Esther Madison. Carol's father was a salesman which required the family to move frequently. In the summer of 1959, her family moved to the town of Sac City, Iowa. In the spring of her junior year she invited Doug (Kay) Shull to the Sadie Hawkins dance and there began an amazing sixty-year love story.
Upon graduation from Sac City High School in 1961 Carol attended the University of Iowa and later transferred to the University of South Dakota to be with Doug. Carol graduated with highest honors from South Dakota in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in education.
Doug and Carol were married on January 30, 1965 and were blessed with two children, Greg and Lynn. Above all else Carol was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt who loved her family unconditionally. She was a gentle soul who served as a guiding force for her family. She taught her children important values that have served them well in life including the values of education and community. She was also a strong supporter for her husband's political and business endeavors.
After her children entered school, she taught reading and was the school librarian at the Indianola Middle School for 20 years.
Throughout her life she loved reading fiction and especially enjoyed science fiction and romance novels. She enjoyed watching and participating in community theater, all forms of music (Carol was especially gifted in the art of playing classical music on the violin) and watching her children's events. She rooted for the underdog, and despite the objections of her family, wanted all teams to win (even if it meant her family's team lost!). She also loved stray animals, the one that looked the least likely to be adopted became the next family pet.
Carol was a long-time faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Indianola and liked participating in the music ministry. She was a strong believer in giving back to her community. Throughout the years she volunteered for many organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Kiya Koda Humane Society, Tri Delta sorority at Simpson College, FISH and Helping Hand.
In 1992, Carol was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Living with MS she continued to teach those around her grace and courage and never complained even as the disease continued to progress. As words escaped her, she maintained her gentle smile and gift of laughter.
Carol is survived by her loving husband Doug, son Greg (Kandy), daughter Lynn (Nick) Marasco, grandchildren Jack Marasco, Madison Shull, Mason Shull, Hudson Shull and Ben Marasco. She is also survived by brothers Bob, Jim, and Dick (Gail) Madison, brothers-in-law Don (Mary) Shull, Den (Luana) Shull, and Mike Shull, and sisters-in-law Connie Olsen and Jane Olson, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Esther Madison, in-laws A.C. and Mary Shull and granddaughter Stella Marasco.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the many kindnesses shown by them during the time of Carol's long illness. We are very appreciative for the care Carol and the whole family received from The Village in Indianola.
Carol will be dearly missed and we will hold her forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Kiya Koda Humane Society, PO Box 678, Indianola, IA 50125, www.kiyakoda.com/page/donations. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020