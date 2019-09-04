Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Jurgens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann Jurgens


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Ann Jurgens Obituary
Carole Ann Jurgens

Bellevue, NE - November 9, 1944 - August 29, 2019

Carole A. Jurgens (Chesnut), age 74, died August 29, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospice in Bellevue, NE. Carole was born November 9, 1944, in Malvern, Worchestershire, England, to Harold and Dorothy Chesnut. She grew up in Upland and Wilcox, NE, and attended Wilcox Public Schools where she met the love of her life, Gary Jurgens. Carole and Gary were married July 31, 1966, and went on to have four children while living in Grand Island, NE, Urbandale, IA, and Bellevue, NE. In addition to being a mother and devoted wife, Carole also had a career in the insurance industry, from which she retired in 2016. In her spare time, Carole was an avid reader of historical fiction and books about angels as well as a fan of English television shows such as Doc Martin, Father Brown, and Downton Abbey. Carole also enjoyed the time she spent with her cat, George, and asked about him until the end.

Carole is survived by her children, Scott Jurgens, Stephanie Garwood (Matt), Christine Jurgens, and Catherine Jurgens; grandchildren, Ross Jurgens (Tatum), Elle Jurgens, Kurt Garwood, Grant Garwood, and Cole Garwood; and sister Jean Chesnut. Carole also leaves behind several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her husband Gary, mother Dorothy, and father Harold.

Carole will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society or any local animal rescue organization.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.