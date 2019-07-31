|
Carole Ann McFarlin
Des Moines - Carole Ann McFarlin, 77, of Saylor Township passed away July 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held 5-7 pm., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens (121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines). A funeral service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Carole Ann was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 10, 1942. She graduated from Gilmore City-Bradgate High School in 1960, and then attended Business School in Mankato, MN. She worked for many years as Bookkeeper for the Saydel School District.
She married M.E. "Butch" McFarlin July 22, 1962 in Bradgate, Iowa.
Carole Ann enjoyed quilting, baking, The Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family. She was a Master Gardener and an active member of the local RHT club.
Carole Ann is survived by her husband M.E. "Butch" McFarlin; Sons Mike (Theresa) McFarlin and Jim (Stephanie) McFarlin; Grandchildren Erika (Jake) Newman, Jakob (Bailey) McFarlin and Keely Lynn McFarlin; Great Granddaughter Rylee Ann Newman; Siblings George (Alice) Ham and Sue (Russ) Hitchcock; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by son Matthew Charles McFarlin; parents Thelma and Eldon Ham; siblings Tom Ham, Linda (Gaylen) Larsen; Daughter-in-law Tracy McFarlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blank Children's Hospital or The American Kidney Fund.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019