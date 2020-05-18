Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Union Park Grace Fellowship Church
832 Grandview Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole J. Connors


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole J. Connors Obituary
Carole J. Connors

Des Moines - Carole Joan Connors, age 88, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Carlisle Care Center.

Carole was born March 29, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa to Joseph and Lola Acela. She was an employee of the State of Iowa for the IRS Department, but was primarily a devoted wife and mother. Carole was a faithful servant of the Lord and was very active in her church. She was a member of Union Park Grace Fellowship Church. Carole collected owls, and enjoyed fishing and camping.

Carole is survived by her husband of 52 years, Pastor Robert Connors; sons, Randall, William, Donald (Vicki), and Benjamin Langford; step-children, Steve Connors, Ronda (Steven) Knight; sisters, Sharon Raitt, Lorraine Speck; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia Jacobs.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Union Park Grace Fellowship Church, 832 Grandview Avenue, Des Moines, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. There will be a reception at the church following the burial.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Carole.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -