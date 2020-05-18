|
Carole J. Connors
Des Moines - Carole Joan Connors, age 88, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Carlisle Care Center.
Carole was born March 29, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa to Joseph and Lola Acela. She was an employee of the State of Iowa for the IRS Department, but was primarily a devoted wife and mother. Carole was a faithful servant of the Lord and was very active in her church. She was a member of Union Park Grace Fellowship Church. Carole collected owls, and enjoyed fishing and camping.
Carole is survived by her husband of 52 years, Pastor Robert Connors; sons, Randall, William, Donald (Vicki), and Benjamin Langford; step-children, Steve Connors, Ronda (Steven) Knight; sisters, Sharon Raitt, Lorraine Speck; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia Jacobs.
There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Union Park Grace Fellowship Church, 832 Grandview Avenue, Des Moines, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. There will be a reception at the church following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Carole.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020