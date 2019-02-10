|
Carole L. Flanders
Des Moines - Carole Lea Flanders, 78, passed away on February 2, 2019. A lifelong resident of Des Moines, Carole was the seventh of eight children born to Harold and Mabel Bemis. She attended Des Moines Technical High School, specializing in secretarial and stenography and graduating with honors. Carole married Wendell Flanders and they built a life together, enjoying 46 years of marriage before Wendell passed away in 2008. They raised two daughters, Michelle (Mark) Finley and Kathy (Terry) Coady. Carole loved being a grandma to Luke Finley, Samantha Coady and Jared Coady.
Carole held office jobs throughout her career, retiring from Wallace's Farmer where she worked as a copy editor. Prior to that, she held secretarial and office manager positions including many years at Combined Insurance. Carole loved working and took pride in doing things well.
Carole's greatest joy was being surrounded by family. Her kitchen table was the center of countless hours of coffee and conversation with her siblings and family. She also loved collecting and selling "treasures"- and she loved attending her grandkids' events. Carole enjoyed spending time decorating special cards for her family and friends. In her later years, she loved watching sporting events with her family and became a big Cubs fan.
In addition to her kids and grandkids, Carole is survived by her younger brother Bill (Bonnie) Bemis, and sisters-in-law Brenda Bemis and Joni Bemis. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as older siblings Jeanette, Junior, Bob, Don, Patti and Margaret. She will be fondly remembered by a large extended family of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
We are grateful for Carole's doctor, Dallas Sanders, Nancy, and the many Mercy hospital and hospice medical professionals who cared for her so compassionately.
As Carole wished, no services will be held. She faithfully supported charities that help others in need, including and Hope Ministries.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 10, 2019