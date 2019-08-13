|
Carole Lea Kraber
Ankeny - Carole Lea Kraber, age 77, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital on the evening of August 9th, 2019 as the result of a stroke. Carole Lea was born in Lenox, Iowa to Llewellyn Wilford and Evelyn Verlee Eckels on July 26, 1942. She grew up a farm girl and graduated from Lenox High School before attending the University of Iowa to attain a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Following graduation, she obtained her license as a Registered Nurse. She developed and taught the first Associates in Nursing program offered at Des Moines Area Community College's Ankeny campus along with a colleague who became a lifelong friend. Later in life she managed Maurice's clothing store and was an aquatic aerobics instructor at the Ankeny YMCA for decades where she loved being with the 'Perky Penguins'. She enjoyed accompanying her husband Don as a chaperone on his school bus route. Carole Lea was a devout Christian and was very active in the Ankeny First United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She loved creating special memories for loved ones, especially her grandchildren who appreciated her special gifts which often included origami creations and fun with numbers. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, playing bridge with her friends, decorating her house for each season, and cheering for her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes.
Carole Lea was preceded in death by her grandparents, Warren & Eleanor Eckels and Earl & Berta Gordon; her parents, Lew & Verlee (Gordon) Eckels; and her sister, Helen Louise Eckels. She is survived by her husband, Donald Kraber of Ankeny; her children, LeAnne Spicer of Centennial, Colorado and Julie Suby (Andy) of Ames, Iowa; and a sister, Jean Spicer (Doug) of Thornton, Colorado; a brother, Dean Eckels (Colette) of Littleton, Colorado; and five grandchildren, Kari and Joshua Spicer, and Jordan, Brady and Ryan Suby.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14th from 1-2pm at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut, Ankeny, Iowa with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2pm. The burial service will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, One NE 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to The State University of Iowa Foundation with designation for the Nursing Progress Fund or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019