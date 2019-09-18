|
Carole Pierce
Des Moines - Carole Louise Pierce, 86, passed away September 16, 2019, at her home in Des Moines. She was born in Des Moines on March 14, 1933, to Albert and Mildred Andre.
Carole was united in marriage to Harold Pierce in 1953 and they shared 63 wonderful years together until his passing in 2016. She was a devoted wife and mother, and treasured time spent with her loved ones, including her dog, Bella and cat, Fluffy.
Carole had a wonderful sense of humor and was best at making others laugh. She loved Western movies, Gospel music, shopping, Chinese food, and admiring the flowers Harold planted in their yard. Carole also loved going to Meskwaki Casino and playing the "one arm bandits."
Carole is survived by her children, Tom (Laura) Pierce, Tina (Scott) Ihnen, and David (Janella) Pierce; grandchildren, Michael (Brigitte) Ihnen, Christina (Pete) Whalen, Lisa Pierce, and Brandon Kilts; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Demetri, Alexander, and Leeloo ; as well as a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie; husband, Harold, and her parents, Albert and Mildred Andre.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019