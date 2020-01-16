Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Caroline Joyce Delk Obituary
Caroline Joyce Delk

Urbandale - Caroline Delk, 83, an amazing, loving caring lady, entered heavens gates on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Karen Acres Healthcare Facility in Urbandale, IA after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers Disease. Visitation for Caroline will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm with Celebration of Life service to follow at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. For full obituary details please see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
