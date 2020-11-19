1/1
Caroline R. Nelson
Caroline R. Nelson

Des Moines - Caroline Rockwell Nelson (Carol), 97, of Des Moines passed away peacefully of natural causes at MercyOne Hospice Care in Johnston Iowa, Saturday, November 14, 2020. Carol was born June 4th, 1923 to James Clark and Lenore (Minnis) Rockwell their third child and oldest daughter.

She was graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941. She was married to Tony Gail Nelson on June 14, 1942. They drove to Missouri to elope in anticipation of his deployment to the service as a Seabee in the Philippines in 1943.

In 1947 Carol and Tony moved back to her childhood home where she would live for the rest of her life. Carol delighted in serving wonderful holiday meals and having all her family around her. She was the heart of the family and the glue that held the generations together. Her husband was a square dance caller and Carol enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with him. She was very proud that she had designed and made over 200 heart pillows for pediatric heart patients of Mercy Hospital. She is survived by her children: Toni Gail Van Cleve, of Des Moines and son Lee (Meridith) Nelson of West Des Moines; six grandchildren: Rick (Laura) Van Cleve Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chris (Dawn) Van Cleve Altoona, Iowa, Tony (Char) Nelson Frankfort, Ilinois, Mike (Dana) Nelson Palo Alto, California, Nick (Sarah) Nelson North Liberty, Iowa, and Pete (Ashley) Nelson Zurich, Switzerland; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was proceeded in death by her husband Tony Gail Nelson, and 3 siblings: Al Rockwell, Jim Rockwell and Mardi Druckenbrod.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
