Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolyn Allen Obituary
Carolyn Allen

Des Moines - Carolyn Allen, 70, passed away June 6, 2019 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Hospital. She was born April 23, 1949, in Des Moines to Guy and Darlene (Brown) Garrett.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Michelle (Marion) Eblen, Jeffrey (Kim) Allen and James (Erin) Tesdall II; grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Zwack, Haley Sue Couch, Jeffrey Thomas Allen II, Jacob Michael Allen, James Robert Allen III, and William Daniel Tesdall; great-granddaughter, Briella Nicole Zwack; brother, Thomas (Linda) Garrett; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Tesdall.

The family will greet friends from 11 am to 12 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 12 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Carolyn.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
