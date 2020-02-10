Resources
Earlham - Carolyn Ruth Anker, 93 of Earlham passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Azira Health Care in Winterset. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Monday, February 17th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, February 18th at the Earlham Presbyterian Church. Carolyn will be interred along with her husband Bud, who preceded her in death in 2006, following the service at the Earlham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Earlham Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
