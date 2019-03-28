|
|
Carolyn Crews
Des Moines - Carolyn Ann Crews, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Services will be held 11 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.
Carolyn was born December 28, 1936, in Atlanta, GA, and married Phillip Crews in 1948 and together they raised three children.
Carolyn worked as a Customer Service Manager for Preferred Risk for 21 years. She also worked at the Latin King for 20 years.
To Carolyn family was her world, they meant everything to her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially her Sunday mornings with them. When she had a moment of down time, she would watch her Atlanta Braves and root for the win. She was always current on her sports stats and constantly updating her family on the most current news.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Tammie (Tony) Palazzo of Pleasant Hill, IA; grandchildren, Lindsey (Adam) Bauman, Chad (Lacey) Bauman, Chase (Elizabeth) Gochnauer, Sara Jo (Travis) Corlis, Brittany (Johnny) Crews, Shonna (Alex) Travis, Matt (Jocelyn) Palazzo; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Morris of Westminster, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Junior Crews; son, Phillip Timothy Crews; daughter, Theresa Clayton; as well as her parents and siblings.
The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019