Carolyn Fae Hukle
Norwalk - Carolyn Fae Hukle, age 97, of Norwalk died December 29, 2019.
Carolyn is survived by her four children, Alan "Rocky" (Susan) Hukle of Davis, IL, Roger (Connie) Hukle of Colorado Springs, CO, Linda (Bill) Connell of New Virginia and Susie (Mike) Rynearson of Nowalk; five grandchildren, Brian, Tom, Alysa, Stefani and Jeff; eight great grandchildren, Austin, Garrett, Rachel, Briley, Corbin, Elizabeth, Ava and Fern; and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eileen Flynn and Marilyn Bishop; and a brother, Wallace Wood.
A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2nd with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.n. Friday, January 3rd both events to be held at the Norwalk Christian Church. Memorials to the church will be accepted.
For a complete obituary, condolences and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019