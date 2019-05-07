|
Carolyn Hait
Carlisle, Iowa - Carolyn Ann Hait (Schneider) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday May 4th. Carolyn was born to Wilfred and Augustina Schneider on January 18th, 1954. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. Carolyn graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines in 1972. She then attended Adams State College in Colorado. She married Michael Hait on May 1st, 1976. She worked for the state of Iowa DOT for over 40 years, retiring in August of 2017. She was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Carlisle as well as a member of the Carlisle Lions Club. She served many years as a member of the Carlisle Booster Club and volunteered with Bosch Farms and Hait Family Limousin. She loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. Carolyn was a huge Iowa State enthusiast and could often be found cheering on her Cyclones.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Hait, Son Brain Hait (Jessica), daughter Kristina Holden (Bryan) and grandchildren Hayden and Lennon. She was also survived by her 3 siblings, Kathy Buchanan, Kevin Schneider and Annette Peterson.
Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Carlisle on Wednesday May 8th from 5 to 7 PM with a Rosary Service to follow. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 9th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Carlisle at 11 AM. In remembrance of Carolyn Hait, memorials can be made to the family of Carolyn.
Online condolences can be made to www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 7, 2019