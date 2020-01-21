|
Carolyn Hockensmith
Des Moines - Carolyn (Erb) Hockensmith was born, August 29, 1936, to Harrison and Darlene Erb, in a small house outside Weldon, Iowa, the second of eight children. Carolyn attended a one room country schoolhouse in Lucas County. From there, they moved to Cambria before settling in Garden Grove, Iowa. Carolyn attended Garden Grove School (now Mormon Trail) for high school where she played drums in the band, and participated for four years in glee club, basketball, cheerleading and softball. As a senior, Carolyn was named Homecoming Queen before graduating in the spring of 1954.
Carolyn met and married the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Gene Hockensmith, in 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa, where they settled to raise their three children: Teresa, Tom and George. Carolyn left a legacy for her family as she exhibited what it meant to be a devoted mom and a hard worker. Carolyn dedicated her working life to the car industry beginning at Orville Lowe Midtown Motors in Des Moines, Iowa before continuing in her career as the office manager at Stivers Lincoln Mercury. In her free time, Carolyn could be found in the kitchen preparing one of her homemade recipes from her famous enchiladas to a pumpkin pie. Her family adored her cooking and will forever miss every meal they were able to share around the kitchen table with her.
Carolyn's proudest role was that of being a grandmother. She took great pride in the accomplishments of all of her grandchildren from attending choir concerts, to softball games, to graduations and more. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and shared this with anyone she had the opportunity to.
Throughout her life, Carolyn battled and beat cancer three different times, before ultimately passing from her fourth and final diagnosis on Saturday, January 11, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. After a week of being surrounded by her family, Carolyn made her way to heaven, Saturday, January 18, 2020, to join her beloved husband, Gene. No matter the situation, Carolyn continued to be brave, and fight each of her cancers with positivity and optimism; Her family could not be more proud.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her children: Tom (Joyce) Hockensmith, Teresa (Dave) Poland, and George (Michelle) Hockensmith; grandchildren, Tom (Candace) Hockensmith, Tanner (Brooke) Hockensmith, Haley Hockensmith (Tyler) Henry, Allie (Lee Robinson) Hockensmith, and Ronnie (Dylan) Davis; great grandchildren, Liam, Lily, Wilder, Knox, Wyatt, Will and Coleson; siblings, Joyce Dainty of Carlisle, Iowa, Chuck (Gladys) Erb of Leon, Iowa, Deana (Bill) Slagg of Humeston, Iowa, and Tammy (John) Clark of Afton, Iowa.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Gene Hockensmith, granddaughter, Heidi Hockensmith, as well as siblings, JoAnn Tuttle, Dick Erb, and Marcena Reed.
A funeral service honoring the life of Carolyn will be held at Iles Grandview Park Chapel at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation will be held at the same location, Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 in Adel, Iowa.
The family invites all family and friends to join them for a luncheon celebrating the life of Carolyn at Sunshine Open Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Susan G. Komen Foundation-The Des Moines Chapter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020