Carolyn J. Huedepohl
Brooklyn, IA - Carolyn Huedepohl, age 58 of Brooklyn, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pella Regional Health Center in Pella.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Interment will be at Victor Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Michael Kolesar officiating. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be designated to the Christian Opportunity Center in Pella or the St. James Lutheran Church
Carolyn was born on October 10, 1962, in Grinnell, IA to Don and Ruth (Werning) Huedepohl. She was raised in Brooklyn, IA and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Carolyn was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Victor, IA.
Carolyn graduated from Pleasant Hill school in Marshalltown. Following graduation, she enjoyed working at the Grinnell Community Center. She moved to Pella, where she lived and worked at the Christian Opportunity Center.
Carolyn was full of life. She enjoyed shredding papers and loved looking through magazines. She loved meeting people and knowing all about their family. Above all, she was friendly to all and always had a smile on her face.
Carolyn is survived by her father, Don of Brooklyn; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth in 2016; and her grandparents, Arthur & Emma Werning and Ed & Lydia Huedepohl.