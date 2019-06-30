|
Carolyn J. Owens
Des Moines - Carolyn J. Owens of Des Moines peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 22, 2019, ending her 18-month battle with cancer.
Carolyn was born February 25, in Adel, Iowa to parents Richard and Francis Fox, and spent a majority of her life raising her family in Greene, Dallas and Polk counties. In 1969, she married Richard "Dick" Owens, with whom she recently celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary.
Carolyn learned how to crochet at an early age, and spent a majority of her life expressing her artistic talents through crafts. In the early 1980s, she began designing Victorian Christmas decorations which she sold for many years at art fairs and craft shows throughout the Midwest. Providing Christmas tree decorations for Terrace Hill was a source of immense pride for her.
Carolyn's other passions were slot machines, playing Scrabble and reading. Over the last 5 years, she read over 900 books loaned to her from the Des Moines Public Library. She was extremely appreciative of their help in keeping a constant stream of mystery novels coming her way.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of Des Moines; her daughter Robin Hill (Rusty) of Perry, son Christopher Owens of Des Moines, and daughter Andrea Owens of Phoenix; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Kevin Bartley and daughter Shawn Bartley King.
Carolyn never liked being the center of attention or for anyone to know her true age - she will forever be 29 years old and holding. According to her wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the North Side branch of the Des Moines Public Library.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019