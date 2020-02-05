|
Carolyn Kay Dodson
Des Moines, Iowa - Carolyn Dodson, age 84, passed away on February 4, 2020 at Park Ridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. Carolyn was born the daughter of Oren and Audrey Fahrney on September 9, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Carolyn graduated from East High School in 1954. She married Gerald Dodson, Sr., in 1970 and the two shared 43 beautiful years together. She worked as a secretary for many years until she had children and became a homemaker for her family. Carolyn was a member of La Femme & the American Legion Auxiliary #374. She enjoyed reading, travelling with family and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Deanna Geissinger (Mike Scott); grandsons, Gerald Dodson III (Olivia Morrison), Allen Scovel (Laticia Kennedy) and Callen Scovel (Erika Scovel); and great-granddaughter, Veda Scovel.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Dodson, Sr.; step-son, Gerald "Jerry" Dodson, Jr.; and step-grandson, Jonny Dodson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10th, also at the funeral home followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Des Moines.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Carolyn.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020