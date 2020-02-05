Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Kay Dodson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Kay Dodson Obituary
Carolyn Kay Dodson

Des Moines, Iowa - Carolyn Dodson, age 84, passed away on February 4, 2020 at Park Ridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. Carolyn was born the daughter of Oren and Audrey Fahrney on September 9, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Carolyn graduated from East High School in 1954. She married Gerald Dodson, Sr., in 1970 and the two shared 43 beautiful years together. She worked as a secretary for many years until she had children and became a homemaker for her family. Carolyn was a member of La Femme & the American Legion Auxiliary #374. She enjoyed reading, travelling with family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Deanna Geissinger (Mike Scott); grandsons, Gerald Dodson III (Olivia Morrison), Allen Scovel (Laticia Kennedy) and Callen Scovel (Erika Scovel); and great-granddaughter, Veda Scovel.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Dodson, Sr.; step-son, Gerald "Jerry" Dodson, Jr.; and step-grandson, Jonny Dodson.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10th, also at the funeral home followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Des Moines.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Carolyn.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -