Carolyn Kay (Ort) Rice, CMA
Des Moines - Carolyn Kay (Ort) Aeschliman Rice, 72, took God's hand on September 17, 2019. She was born September 10, 1947 to Burney and Mary (Staley) Ort.
Carolyn retired from Mercy Campus Medical Clinic after many years as a Certified Medical Assistant.
She leaves her husband, Jim; children, Tressa Aeschliman Upton and T.J. "Tom, Jr." Aeschliman; granddaughter, Camry Renee Upton; sisters, Dorothy Ort, Kathy (Darrell) Stark; best 4 legged friend, Kofu; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will host a remembrance celebration from 1:00 - 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4013 6th Ave., Des Moines, 50313.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019