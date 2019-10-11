|
Carolyn Lucille Stout
Grimes - Carolyn L. Stout, 79, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Len and Martha Ballinger on May 26, 1940 in Minburn, Iowa.
She was a member of Park Avenue Christian Church where she was an elder and active member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. Carolyn enjoyed the memories she made with her friends of the Red Hat Society and learning how to crochet in her later years. She was grateful of the travels she was able to do and then scrapbooking her adventures when she returned.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, David Stout; children, Bryan (Lynnette) Stout and Brenda (John) Schwechel; grandchildren, Ben (Alix) Schwechel, Bryce Stout, Breanne (Ian) Martens, and Brock Schwechel; great-grandchildren, Isabell Schwechel, Eliza Martens, and Irelynn Schwechel; brother, Mark (Dana) Ballinger; sisters-in-law, Sharon, Shirley, and Jean Ballinger; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved fur baby, Angel; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Les, David, and Carl Ballinger.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Park Avenue Christian Church, 3219 SW 9th St, Des Moines, with family to greet friends one hour prior to the service. Her cremated remains will be inurned at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Park Avenue Christian Church or Unity Point Health Hospice in loving memory of Carolyn.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019