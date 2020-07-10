Carolyn M. Workman
Ankeny - Carolyn Marie Workman, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Kennybrook Village in Grimes, Iowa. She was born May 5, 1939, to Junnie and Mary "Bernice" (Skinner) Tribby. On August 24, 1957 she was united in marriage to Elwin "Gus" L. Workman, and resided in Alamogordo, New Mexico while Gus was serving in the Army. Upon his discharge, they made their home in Ankeny, Iowa where they raised two sons. Carolyn worked for Preferred Risk Mutual Insurance, followed by many years at American Republic Insurance in Des Moines. She enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing, traveling the country while the boys were in the drum and bugle corps, shopping, caring for her beloved cat Tinker Toi III, and spending time with her two granddaughters.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Diane) Workman of Colfax, IA, and Keith (Ellen) Workman of Grimes, IA; two granddaughters, Amber Workman of Grimes, and Annalee Workman of Colfax; a special granddaughter, Jennifer Barrer of Mitchellville, and a special great-grandson, Ian Barrer of Mitchellville, sisters Betty Vieman of Hiawatha, IA, and Dorothy (Charles) Palmateer of Ames, IA, sister-in-law Dorothy M. Tribby of Ellsworth, IA, nine nieces, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Earl Tribby, sisters Bonnie Haines and Judy Cooper.
Public visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid followed by a 11 a.m. public Graveside Service at the Hillsdale Cemetery in Madrid. Services will be live streamed on the Iles website. Go to www.IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. and scroll to the bottom of Carolyn's obituary to join in the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League or the Alzheimer's Association
