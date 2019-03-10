Services
Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare
1823 N. John Wayne Dr.
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Winterset Community Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Carolyn Matlage Obituary
Carolyn Matlage

Winterset - Carolyn died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was 84.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Ochiltree Funeral Service, with family present to receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, at the Winterset Community Church in Winterset. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 66 years, Les Matlage of Winterset; children, Phillip (Sheri) Matlage of Winterset; Nick Matlage of Buna, TX; Gregg (Leann) Matlage of Winterset; adored special nephew/son, Randy Brose of Des Moines, ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Donna) Nicodemus of Grimes; sister-in-law, Donna Nicodemus of Altoona; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sophie Nicodemus; a sister, Marilyn (Pete) Bickle; and two brothers, Art (Elizabeth) Nicodemus and Chuck Nicodemus.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
